Revealed: Finalists for the prestigious Maritime UK Solent Awards 2023

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Tom Coles

Representatives from the Solent maritime organisations shortlisted in the 13 award categories enjoyed the chance to network ahead of the awards evening on Thursday October 5 at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Maritime UK Solent Managing Director Stuart Baker hosted the reception and welcomed the finalists, sponsors, charity partner Portsmouth Sail Training Trust, and other VIP guests.

He said: “This year has been exceptionally successful for Maritime UK Solent and the maritime organisations in our network we are proud to champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback - Geoff Holt MBE (front) with nominees and representatives for the Maritime Hero Award at last year's ceremony. From left - James Blanch, John Thompson, Dean Kimber, Stuart Laidler, Catherine Allen, Leigh Storey, Mark Pascoe, Chris Sturgeon.

"The Maritime UK Solent Awards celebrate the very best the regional cluster has to offer.

"The finalists represent the Solent’s fantastic maritime sector and have done exceptionally well to be shortlisted from the record-breaking number of applications we received.

“We launched the Awards to celebrate this incredible regional sector, and all its achievements, milestones and developments which benefit our local communities as well as our national economy."

CEO of British Marine, Lesley Robinson, told guests: “British Marine has a focus on supporting the growth of the leisure and yachting industry and we’re grateful for the work of Maritime UK Solent to foster links and relationships in this area.”

A formal handover of the awards was made at the reception, from Cllr Dave Shields, the Sheriff of Southampton, to Cllr Tom Coles, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

Cllr Shields said: "We can’t ever underestimate the importance of the maritime sector to Southampton and its economy.”

Cllr Coles commented: "For the City of Portsmouth, maritime is literally everything.

"Portsmouth wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t the Royal Navy and the industries around it. It’s a great honour for Portsmouth to be hosting these Awards.

"To have these industry leading Awards come to Portsmouth with its rich maritime history is fantastic.”

Ed Phillips, the founder and Trustee of Portsmouth Sail Training Trust, spoke about his charity’s work at the event.

PSTT were chosen to be this year's Awards Charity Partner, selected by the Maritime UK Solent Board, from a number of strong applications from charities working across the region to improve the lives of those living in coastal communities.

PSTT’s website says the charity’s mission is to “provide maritime training, qualifications and mentoring to disadvantaged young people.”

2023 MUKS Awards Finalists:

Net Zero Navigator Award (sponsored by Associated British Ports): National Oceanography Centre, Portsmouth International Port, RAD Propulsion Ltd.

Clean Maritime Innovator Award (sponsored by Datum Electronics): Associated British Ports, GT Green Technologies, Optima Projects.

Global Trade Award (sponsored by CNS and DP World): BAE Systems Maritime Services, Griffon Hoverwork, Keel Marine.

Start-Up of the Year Award (sponsored by LockHeed Martin UK Rotary and Mission Systems): Archipelago Yachts, Electrogear Fareham Ltd, Just Be Maritime Ltd.

Diversity Champion Award (sponsored by the Royal Navy): BAE Systems (Outlink), BAE Systems Maritime Services (Employee Resource Groups), Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Technology Game-Changer Award (sponsored by Red Funnel): Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd, Connected Places Catapult, National Oceanography Centre.

Future Skills Award (sponsored by The Solent Cluster): BAE Systems, Berthon Boat Company Ltd, Portsmouth International Port.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership): NASH Maritime Ltd, RS Aqua, Solent Cruises Ltd.

International Partner of the Year Award: Halifax Partnership, Robosys Automation.

Employer of the Year Award: Carnival UK, Marine Resources Ltd, National Oceanography Centre.

Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by South Hampshrie College Group): Jamie Bamforth, BAE Maritime Systems; Joel Shaw, Royal Navy; Joshua Weston, BAE Maritime Services.

Large Business of the Year award (sponsored by University of Southampton): BAE Systems Maritime Services, Serco, Solent Stevedores.