A popular bar in Hampshire has decided to close its doors with management saying that younger customers are continuing to feel the pinch.

The company has said that it is working to try to redeploy staff from the sites that are closing and once these sites have shut down, Revolution will operate 22 pubs and 58 bars in total. Despite the business reporting that 2023 was the best Christmas trading period since 2019, it has continued to make the decision to close due to the cost of living crisis.

Rob Pitcher, chief executive at Revolution Bars Group, said: “We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer.

Southampton Revolucion de Cuba will close down following the decision from the Revolution Bras Group to close numerous venues in the country.

"However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.