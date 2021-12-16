Right at Home Havant celebrates its sixth year with new office opening

Pictured: Cllr Rosy Raines, Mayor of Havant marking the opening with owner, Duncan Cameron, and the Right at Home team. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Right at Home Havant & Petersfield celebrated opening its new offices with the mayor of Havant, Cllr Rosy Raines.

The CQC rated outstanding home care company also celebrated its sixth birthday in the same week.

Owner and director, Duncan Cameron, said the move came at the perfect time, as the growth of the team has reflected the increasing demand for its services.

He said: ‘As we slowly fight our way out of the worst of the pandemic, we are supporting more and more people. And although difficulties in carer recruitment have been well publicised nationally, we continue to attract applications from some great local carers and currently have capacity to support more clients so this move could not have come at a better time.’

As well as providing care to clients to help them maintain their independence for as long as possible, the team of 60 also run community support groups such as dementia friendly coffee mornings and ‘Inclusive Cricket’ in partnership with Havant Borough Council.

Cllr Raines was pleased to be invited to the occasion, on Tuesday, November 23, praising Duncan and his team.

Pictured: Owner of Right at Home Havant & Petersfield, Duncan Cameron. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘Having worked in the care sector for many years myself and come across a number of care companies, I can tell you that Duncan and his team are good people. As an owner and employer, Duncan clearly thinks about his staff and cares about his staff and I am so impressed by the kindness of his team.

‘I was delighted to be asked to open their new offices and wish them well on their journey into 2022 and beyond.’

Right at Home Havant & Peterfield is one of 600 locally owned Right at Home offices across the world. Focused on delivering person-centred support to clients with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and the elderly it has a 9.9/10 rating on review site Homecare.

It promotes minimum one-hour visits from regular caregivers so the team can get to know the client, and offers services including companionship, personal care, specialist dementia care, transport, meal preparation and live-in care.

Pictured: The Right at Home team with Cllr Rosy Raines, Mayor of Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman