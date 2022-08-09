Physio-logical, a physiotherapy practice based at Stansted House in Rowlands Castle, is celebrating 14 years in business.

Founded in 2008 by clinical director Natalie March, from Denmead, the company went on to win the Community Business of the Year 2021 in Hampshire award at the SME News Magazine Southern Enterprise Awards.

Natalie said she set up her own business so that she would not be limited in sessions with patients, and was able to listen to each and every one of them to offer the best treatment.

The team at Physio-logical: Vic Pope (admin assistant and receptionist), Kallum Pearson (physiotherapist), Natalie March (owner and physiotherapist), and Charlotte Bryan (sport and rehabilitation therapist).

She added: ‘I wanted to be able to work with patients to get them 100 per cent better and fully achieve their goals set.

‘To be able to offer flexible appointment times and treat patients quickly after an injury, ache or pain rather than not getting to see them for weeks or months after their pain/ache started.’

In September Natalie brought on sports and rehabilitation therapist, Charlotte Bryan and this year she hired a new physiotherapist and took on a Kickstarter in an admin position and promoted the current administrator to a practice coordinator.

Natalie March, owner of Physio-logical in Rowlands Castle.

Natalie said: ‘I feel incredibly proud of what I and now my team at Physio-logical have achieved and where we are going too.

‘We couldn’t do it without all our lovely patients, their recommendations, the doctors, consultants, pilates teachers, personal trainers and everyone else who refers patients to us.

‘I couldn’t do it without the support from my amazing husband, family, children, and my team.