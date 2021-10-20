Portsmouth is home to it's very own Royal Navy base.

Joining the navy can lead to a life of adventure, possibilities and job security whilst serving.

The Royal Navy have a world-class training programme that will fully equip you for whatever role you choose; whether you wish to be on a naval ship, an aircraft or a submarine.

Portsmouth is the home of the Royal Navy and has a major navy base (HMNB Portsmouth).

If living in the city has made you want to join the navy, here is everything you need to know:

How to join the Royal Navy?

If you wish to join, you can submit an application form via the Royal Navy website.

What job roles are there in the Royal Navy?

There are more than 100 different job roles within the navy – from air traffic control to engineers and chefs.

For the first step in your journey to join the Royal Navy you need to register your interest in one of the roles.

But don’t worry you don’t need to be 100 per cent certain on the perfect role for yourself at this point – especially with so many varied opportunities available.

To work out which job role is perfect for you, you can use the Royal Navy role finder to help you start your journey.

How does the process to join the Royal Navy as a Rating work?

After declaring your interest for a role in the Royal Navy, you will have to take the Naval Service Recruiting Test (NSRT), which all potential recruits have to complete.

This will test your general intellectual ability, and how well you do shows your capacity to cope with the technical and academic aspects of training for the role you’ve chosen.

You can practice for the test here

After taking the test, there will be a virtual interview.

Which is then followed by medical and eye tests.

In the next stage you will need to complete a fitness test which the Royal Navy says ‘involves completing a 2.4km run on a treadmill within a certain time, at a fitness centre near you. You’ll need to be in the best possible shape to have the greatest chance of passing, which will also help with basic training’.

And then this is followed by a four-day assessment called the Pre-Royal Navy Course (PRNC).

The Royal Navy says: ‘The PRNC is a comprehensive physical examination, including a number of running and swimming tests, which will confirm that you’re ready for entry.’

This is also your chance to sample life in the Royal Navy.

Once you’ve passed all the stages, you’ll need to go through a Security and Reference Check, then you’ll be able to start your basic training!

How different is the process to join the navy as an Officer?

Similar to joining as a Rating, you will need to register your interest in a role in the Royal Navy.

However after this you will need to take the Naval Service Recruiting Test.

This is followed by medical and eye tests, as well as the same fitness test as Ratings.

Next stage involves an interview and is then followed Admiralty Interview Board (AiB) – which is specific to people applying to join the navy as an officer.

After the AiB, you will begin your training – after a Security and Reference Check.

What is the process like to join the Royal Maines?

It is very similar to joining the navy as a Rating – starting with registering interest before taking the Naval Service Recruit Test.

Next stage involves an interview, which is followed by medical and eye tests.

After this you will have to take the Royal Marines’ Pre-Joining Fitness Test.

The Royal Navy says that this ‘involves completing two 2.4km runs on a treadmill that is set to a 2 per cent incline. The first run must be completed in less than 12 minutes 30 seconds’.

If you pass the test, you will next take part in the four-day Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC).

Once you’ve passed all aspects of the recruiting process, including a security check, you’ll be given a date for when your basic training will begin.

What is required to join the Royal Navy?

Royal Navy rating

To apply to be a Royal Navy rating, you will need to be aged 16 or over and if you are under the age of 18, you will need the consent of a parent or guardian.

The shortest Royal Navy career is four years but you can choose to serve 22 years and more if you wish.

Each role in the Navy has its own joining process which can include assessments, physical tests, multiple choice exams and a medical.

You will need to be medically fit to join and common conditions such as Asthma within the last four years (not including a single chest infection), a medical condition that requires a prescription, a BMI that exceeds 28 and a few more health issues can either delay or bar you from entering the Naval service.

There are many other factors that you will need to look into before you apply to be a Royal Navy rating and you can find them here.

Royal Marines commando

Royal Marines commandos are the UK's most elite soldiers.

As a commando, you can be expected to be pushed to your limit every single day.

You do not need any qualifications for this job role but you must be aged between 16 and 32.

To be an officer, you will need A-levels or above and to be aged between 18 and 25.

Again, if you are under 18, you will need consent from a parent or guardian.

You will also need to go through a medical to be considered.

For more information about eligibility, please see here.

Royal Navy officer

Officers are the managers within the Royal Navy.

They make important decisions and take responsibility for their department.

You will need A-levels or above to be an officer and aged between 18 and 29, dependent on the role you desire.

There are only three intakes for the role of officer a year and these take place in January, May and September.

You will need to have an informal interview, medical and eye tests, a fitness test, a formal interview and another interview with the Admiralty Interview Board (AIB) before you can start training.

For more information on eligibility, please see here.

Royal Marines commando officer

As a Royal Marines commando officer, you will play a leading role within the force.

The age range for this role as a direct entry officer is 18 to 25 and the time of entry is always the first week of September.

Those under 18 can apply for sixth from sponsorships or bursaries but they will still be required to pass the Potential Officer Course and the Admiralty Interview Board.

You will also go through medical assessments for your chosen role and do the Naval Service Recruiting Test as well as a fitness test.

For more information on eligibility, please see here.

