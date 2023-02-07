The scheme was launched at an event which included an awards ceremony, a Caribbean lunch prepared by naval catering apprentices, and talks from senior naval and MOD staff such as chief of defence people Vice Admiral Philip Hally. Vice Admiral Hally presented two presented apprenticeship certificates at the ceremony on Thursday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Widen Your World’ aims to promote naval apprenticeships and demonstrate the opportunities they provide for young people.

Pictured: Leaflet for the new launch of "Widen your world" apprenticeship campaign.

Able seamen Myles Tew and Brandon Dunlop became the first people to complete the Royal Navy’s Data Technician Level 3 Apprenticeship and were both awarded a Distinction.

AB Tew said: ‘It’s an honour to be able to do this, and to set a precedent for others. A high point has been receiving the award today and meeting the Vice Admiral.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB Dunlop added: ‘It’s nice to see the hard work has come to a conclusion and the determination has paid off. This has given us the opportunity to gain a qualification whilst serving in the Royal Navy.’

The pair specialised in ‘Abovewater Warfare Tactical’ and will go on to use some of the world’s most advanced RADAR and computer systems.

Pictured: L-R Commander Barfoot, ET (CIS) Myles Tew, ET(CIS) Brandon Dunlop and Vice Admiral Hally on board HMS Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘The Royal Navy recognises the essential role apprenticeships play in addressing the critical skills shortage across all industries.

Since 2002, the Royal Navy has trained over 50,000 apprentices across all branches including STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), catering and hospitality, transport and logistics and creative and design. The Royal Navy is ranked second in the top 100 apprenticeship employers in the UK and received the Princess Royal Trust Training Award this year.

‘Through apprenticeship schemes, the Royal Navy can provide quality training and opportunities for a diverse range of individuals from a variety of backgrounds.

Pictured: Vice Admiral Hally speaks at the Apprenticeship Week launch on board HMS Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The qualifications earned by Royal Navy apprentices equate to civilian roles too, ensuring our personnel are set with the skills and training for wherever life takes them.’