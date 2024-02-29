Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sainsbury's is set to axe 1,500 staff from across the business in what has been described as its "Save and Invest to Win" expansion plan. CEO Simon Roberts unveiled the strategy earlier this month, with the redundancies being the first under his tenure. The business has stores in Albert Road, Palmerston Road, Guildhall Walk, Commercial Road, Fitzherbert Road in Farlington and elsewhere.

Cuts will be made to the company's head office, in-store bakeries, customer service teams and general merchandise supply chain. Mr Roberts told The Grocer that it was a “difficult but necessary” decision is to “simplify” its business and increase availability in stores. The retailer's teams at the Store Support Centre at Sainsbury's HQ are being restructured by removing a layer of management from the retail, transformation, HR, supply and logistics teams. Its contact centre in Widnes - which handles the Careline customer service line - is going to be transferred to a third party. It is expected that the "vast majority" of workers will transfer to the new company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury's is making drastic changes. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury's has set out what it calls a modernisation programme for its in-store bakeries. The business is consulting with bakers in stores, with some being offered alternative roles if possible. Changes will also take place to the business' general merchandise and supply chains, which started in April 2023. The retailer is looking to invest further in automation and technology, with an unspecified number of its local fulfilment centres being shut down. The supermarket said it would affect a "very small proportion" of workers.

The Grocer said the business wants to shed a further £1bn from its operations over the next three years - on top of £1.3 billion it’s already saved - in order to invest more in technology, Ai and other aspects. Mr Roberts said: "Our Next Level Sainsbury’s strategy is about giving customers more of what they come to Sainsbury’s for – outstanding value, unbeatable quality food and great service.