Salon staff celebrate success of new branch

A REVITALISED hair and beauty salon is experiencing a boom in Gosport.

Following its opening on April 5, a new branch of Kate Preston Salons has seen increased enquires.

At the launch event, guests included Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Gosport Mayor, Councillor Linda Batty.

Co-director of Kate Preston Salons, Liberty Rock, said: ‘Since our grand opening enquiries have gone through the roof.

‘Caroline Dinenage and Councillor Linda Batty both publicised their visit on social media. This, plus word-of-mouth recommendations and conventional advertising, have boosted our new enterprise.’

The space on Stoke Road was formerly run by Affinity salon until Kate Preston Salons purchased it earlier this year.

The original staff have been retained by KP, which is run by founder Kate and her daughter, co-director Liberty.

Kate’s other daughter Bea has also joined the team as an apprentice.

The salons offer a range of hair and beauty services including proms, weddings, styling and colouring, makeovers and makeup.