See 23 of the best places serving incredible coffee in Southsea ranked by Google reviews - Including Southsea Coffee Company

Coffee has become an integral part of everyday life, whether its a much needed caffeine boost in the morning or an excuse for a catch up with a friend.
By Joe Williams
Published 6th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT

Fortunately Southsea has lots of great places for coffee, so much in fact it can be difficult to choose where to go. The News has looked through the best rated coffee shops and cafe’s in the area, ranked by customers on Google reviews, to help you to decide where to visit.

Here are 23 of the best places to grab a coffee:

2. Bread Addiction

Bread Addiction in Elm Grove has a rating of 4.8 from 384 Google reviews. One customer said: "Fantastic coffee and very delicious pastries!" Photo: Bread Addiction

3. The Southsea Coffee Company

The Southsea Coffee Company in Osborne Road has a ranking of 4.7 out of 731 Google reviews. One customer said: "Delicious food, great coffee in a cosy environment with friendly service." Photo: Paul Jacobs

4. Coffee #1

Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road has a ranking of 4.2 from 558 Google reviews. A customer commented: "A massive selection of drinks and loads of space to sit down." Photo: Habibur Rahman

