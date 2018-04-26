Shakespeare in the Park event comes to Wickham

Have your say

FULLER’S pubs are welcoming the return of a popular event this summer.

The independent brewer is bringing back Shakespeare in the Garden in association with Open Bar, and claims the show will be bigger and better than ever before.

On the list of 12 pubs set to show the performances is the King’s Head in Wickham.

Open Bar will interpret two of Shakespeare’s funniest plays.

From July 12 - August 2, Much Ado About Nothing will be played out in pub gardens throughout the UK.

From July 31 - September 15, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will have its turn.

And punters at the Wickham venue, in The Square, won’t just have the performance to enjoy, as bespoke pre-performance pub menus will also be set out for customers.

Pash Lipscombe has been deputy manager of the King’s Head for six years.

She said: ‘This will be the fourth time that we’ve run this type of show with Fullers.

‘Originally, we did Romeo and Juliet in the garden and just last December we ran the Christmas carol performance.

‘Shakespeare in the Park is definitely one of our most popular events.

‘Each year we put on delicious hot food through our BBQ and offer tasty salads.

‘We even have a little gin bar in the garden which the punters love.

‘I would encourage interested parties to book their tickets early.’

To get your tickets, visit kingsheadwickham.co.uk or fullers.co.uk.