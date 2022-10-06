Shaping Portsmouth Apprenticeship Bus hits the road again

The bus travels around the city, taking apprentices from Portsmouth-based businesses and organisations into schools, giving students a chance to meet them face-to-face and gain an insight into life as an apprentice.

It visited nine schools, with 35 apprentice volunteers meeting 856 students.

School staff told afterwards how some positive the visit had been.

The Shaping Portsmouth Apprenticeship Bus, which visits schools to promote apprenticeship schemes

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said: ‘As we enter our fifth year of running this significant programme with our senior schools, I am more convinced than ever of its value.

‘Everyone I talk to in and out of the schools are so positive about the contribution this programme has to those year 10s and 11s as they make their next life choices. We aim to make this 2023 delivery the biggest and best yet.’

The Apprenticeship Bus tour will return for National Apprenticeship Week, February 6-12, 2023.