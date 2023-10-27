Rabbit sculpture made from recycled cans by Sarah Turner at Whiteley shopping centre. Picture: Tony Kershaw.

Shoppers will get the chance to name the bespoke sculpture which has recently been set up. It has been entirely made from reclaimed materials including recycled tin and aluminium drinks cans.

The statue, which can be seen outside H&M and Vision Express, was formed into a rabbit to mark Whiteley’s woodland heritage, and tin was used as it is a traditional 10th anniversary gift. Centre director Mia Gordon said: “It’s brilliant to see our Whiteley rabbit now taking pride of place at the centre.

Mia Gordon and Artist Sarah Turner next to the rabbit sculpture, which the public can name. Picture: Tony Kershaw.

"It’s a wonderful celebration of our heritage over the last 10 years and truly reflects our continual commitment to making responsible choices that have lasting benefits for our customers and community. I’ve loved seeing local people admiring it in the first few days since it’s installation and I can’t wait to hear everyone’s suggestions for a fitting name to help bring our rabbit to life.”

Internationally renowned artist Sarah Turner, known for creating sculptures by upcycling household waste materials, created the bunny. She said: “It’s been fantastic to work with the team at Whiteley to create a piece that reflects the centre.

"The rabbit is a great addition to their existing nature and woodland scheme, with the colour palette inspired by Whiteley’s turquoise logo.” Ms Turner said the cans were collected from music festivals, with the remaining structure being made from wood and Astro turf.