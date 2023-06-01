Shoppers encouraged to help fundraising campaign to support medical research into food allergies

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse

For the fourth year running, Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to help raise awareness and support medical research into food allergie.

They will contribute 10p from every Tesco own-brand Free From product bought in Portsmouth stores and online from June 3-11.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and help children and adults lead safer lives.

The campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha in 2016.

Natasha had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds not listed on the packaging. She was on a plane at the time and had no way of receiving the urgent medical care she needed.

Tanya said: ‘We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fourth year running, helping us raise essential funds to deliver our mission to #MakeAllergyHistory and better the lives of up to three million people in the UK living with food allergies.’

Sue Couter, Healthy and Sustainable Diet Campaigns at Tesco, added: ‘We are delighted to continue supporting the important work of the Foundation.

‘There are now more than 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens.