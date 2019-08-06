Shoppers in Havant could get their faces painted and learn more about small local businesses last weekend

A SMALL business fair was held last weekend in Havant’s shopping centre.

The fair, held in the Meridian Shopping Centre was hosted by Epic Events to showcase small businesses thriving in the area.

Horizon Leisure Centre getting the word out there regarding membership, swimming etc.

It was the fourth event the Epic Events team ran and they plan to host the fairs monthly on the first Saturday of every month in the Havant shopping centre, as well as others in other shopping centres and supermarkets.

The event was sponsored by businesses and shops in the area who donated items to be used, including book and toy shop The Works, who donated colouring pens, paper and art and craft supplies as well as Lego for the Lego building corner for the younger visitors to use.

Even the adults came together to entertain the children, with one dressing up in costume to read books in the reading corner.

Entertainers also came along to showcase events going on in the area.

Free charity stall for the august event was for Brain Tumour Research.

Both the younger and older visitors could get their faces decorated with face paints and stick-on face jewels.

The event stretched across two levels of the Meridian centre and welcomed lots of visitors keen to find out more.

Some of the businesses with stalls at the fair were Horizon Leisure Centre, who promoted their gym and swimming facilities, BettysBowsCrochet who showcased their fabulous crochet designs, Grace and Rosie's Bows selling fancy home-made hair bows and many more.

The fair also had a charity stall, which raised money for Brain Tumour Research.

small business fair we had at Havant Meridian shopping centre''Homemade crochet items made by the talented Ashley Stockdale . Business name bettysbowscrochet.

Epic Events came about in January when Hayley Stephen, Chloe Atkinson and Coleen Jackson came together to make a difference through promoting small businesses in an ‘epic’ way.

The team plan to hold more and more events in the Portsmouth area to continue to promote businesses of all sizes and to encourage more people to get involved and start their own business.

Their next event will be at the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant on Saturday September 7 and they will hold a Christmas themed fair in the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea on Sunday December 15.

small business fair we had at Havant Meridian shopping centre''Georgia Thompson selling Amazing hair bows. The company name is Grace and Rosie's Bows.