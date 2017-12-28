Shoppers queue early as hours extended for sales

Have your say

CUSTOMERS headed for the Boxing Day sales after a shopping centre extended its trading hours.

Fareham Shopping Centre opened at 6am to allow buyers to grab their bargains early, with queues outside from 5.45am.

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘The centre has been extremely busy.

‘We are delighted with the number of customers we have had throughout the festive period as we continually strive to deliver a fantastic and diverse shopping experience.

‘We would like to wish all our customers a very happy new year.’