Shops in Portsmouth: Here are 17 empty shops in the city centre including in Commercial Road and Arundel Street

High streets across the country have faced mounting pressure in recent years as more and more buyers switch to online shopping.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST

The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis have also played a part in pushing shops to close and businesses to fail. Commercial Road remains one of Portmouth’s shopping hot-spots, but the high street has changed dramatically over the years.

From long-standing businesses such as U-Need-Us – which shut in 2019 after nearly 96 years – to more recent closures like Geek Retreat, there are a striking number of vacant units in the city centre.

We’ve put together a list of 17 shop buildings which are currently sit vacant or awaiting development in the city centre.

Here are some of Portsmouth's empty shops in the city centre.

1. Empty shops in Portsmouth

Here are some of Portsmouth's empty shops in the city centre. Photo: -

This unit, which is currently empty, was a hairdresser called Crew as recently as 2020.

Debenhams did not open following a Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

This extensive unit has been vacant since at least 2015.

