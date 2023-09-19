High streets across the country have faced mounting pressure in recent years as more and more buyers switch to online shopping.

The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis have also played a part in pushing shops to close and businesses to fail. Commercial Road remains one of Portmouth’s shopping hot-spots, but the high street has changed dramatically over the years.

From long-standing businesses such as U-Need-Us – which shut in 2019 after nearly 96 years – to more recent closures like Geek Retreat, there are a striking number of vacant units in the city centre.

We’ve put together a list of 17 shop buildings which are currently sit vacant or awaiting development in the city centre.

Empty shops in Portsmouth Here are some of Portsmouth's empty shops in the city centre.

11 Edinburgh Road - formerly Crew This unit, which is currently empty, was a hairdresser called Crew as recently as 2020.

Debenhams - Commercial Road Debenhams did not open following a Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.