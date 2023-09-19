Shops in Portsmouth: Here are 17 empty shops in the city centre including in Commercial Road and Arundel Street
The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis have also played a part in pushing shops to close and businesses to fail. Commercial Road remains one of Portmouth’s shopping hot-spots, but the high street has changed dramatically over the years.
From long-standing businesses such as U-Need-Us – which shut in 2019 after nearly 96 years – to more recent closures like Geek Retreat, there are a striking number of vacant units in the city centre.
We’ve put together a list of 17 shop buildings which are currently sit vacant or awaiting development in the city centre.