Shops in Portsmouth: Here are 9 places to get a cup of coffee on Commercial Road including Costa and Greggs

Commercial Road is one of the most popular parts of the city for shopping but is perhaps not known for its cafe scene.

By Joe Buncle
1 hour ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 9:55am

Shopping can get tiring and sometimes you just want to have sit and chat over a cuppa after an afternoon of browsing the aisles.

Here are 9 places you can get a cup of coffee on or around Commercial Road.

A flat white from Costa is priced at £3.65.

1. 1. Costa Coffee - 148 Commercial Road

An espresso costs £1.49 at Burger King. There is no flat white on the menu.

2. 2. Burger King - 158 Commercial Road

There are a range of independent vendors selling coffee at the Portsmouth City Centre Market which is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

3. 3. Portsmouth City Centre Market - Commercial Road

Subway, on the corner of Charlotte Street and Commercial Road, includes coffee, tea and hot chocolate on its menu.

4. 4. Subway - 201, 3 Commercial Road, Charlotte St

