Shops in Portsmouth: Matalan to shut Station Road store ahead of relocation to Pompey Centre as B&Q unit is revamped
Fashion and homeware retailer Matalan will be relocating from Station Road, Copnor to a new store in the Pompey Centre. The move comes amidst plans which will see the B&Q store at the shopping centre reduced in size and make way for three other businesses.
Aldi and Home Bargains were revealed as prospective tenants last year, and a map on the Matalan website appears to suggest that its new store will take the remaining position inside the revamped unit.
A Matalan spokesperson said the current Station Road store will close on Saturday, September 30 and the new one will open in “mid Autumn” – with an exact date yet to be confirmed.