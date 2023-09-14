News you can trust since 1877
Shops in Portsmouth: Matalan to shut Station Road store ahead of relocation to Pompey Centre as B&Q unit is revamped

A high street chain is shutting its store in the city centre and relocating to a Fratton shopping centre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Fashion and homeware retailer Matalan will be relocating from Station Road, Copnor to a new store in the Pompey Centre. The move comes amidst plans which will see the B&Q store at the shopping centre reduced in size and make way for three other businesses.

New Home Bargains and Aldi stores set to open in Portsmouth, following the downsizing of an existing B&Q

Aldi and Home Bargains were revealed as prospective tenants last year, and a map on the Matalan website appears to suggest that its new store will take the remaining position inside the revamped unit.

A Matalan spokesperson said the current Station Road store will close on Saturday, September 30 and the new one will open in “mid Autumn” – with an exact date yet to be confirmed.

