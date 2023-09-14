Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fashion and homeware retailer Matalan will be relocating from Station Road, Copnor to a new store in the Pompey Centre. The move comes amidst plans which will see the B&Q store at the shopping centre reduced in size and make way for three other businesses.

Aldi and Home Bargains were revealed as prospective tenants last year, and a map on the Matalan website appears to suggest that its new store will take the remaining position inside the revamped unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...