The 2023 event is at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, January 27, and carries the theme of the non-for-profit company’s vision: Transforming Portsmouth Together.

The central focus will be on the past, present, and future of what is happening to transform the city, how businesses can play a part and what Shaping Portsmouth is doing to support its vision.

Among the guest speakers will be Andrew Cullen, CEO of Portsmouth Football Club, and Hannah Prowse, CEO of The Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, who will be talking about the regeneration plans for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Portsmouth City Council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson will give his traditional update and there will be the return of the Disability Confident panel, in which Chris Hillman of the Minstead Trust will speak to young people making a positive impact on local business.

Between speakers, Shaping CEO Stef Nienaltowski will be taking to the stage to lead sessions focusing on the organisation’s three core pillars: business, education and community. There will also be the presentation of the Shaping Portsmouth awards, the Armed Forces Covenant award and plenty of time for networking.

Head of Events at Shaping Portsmouth, Stuart Brown, said: “With such an exciting line-up, it's great to be bringing our annual conference back to the Guildhall. We've seen the conference grow year on year and become a staple of the city's events calendar."

Mr Nienaltowski added: "The 2023 Shaping Portsmouth conference has generated a great deal of interest. This coming year in particular we would like to get as many new businesses as possible to attend to see for themselves the work we do and meet other businesses from the city.”

Shaping Portsmouth CEO Stef Nienaltowski takes to the stage at this year's annual conference. Businesses are today being urged to sign up to the 2023 event at The Guildhall in Portsmouth on Friday, January 27. Picture: Shaping Portsmouth