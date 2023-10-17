Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In light of the economic challenges facing our community, the cafe is offering a 'Kids Eat for £1' special, as a gesture of the team’s commitment to supporting local families during these trying times.Starting October 21, 2023, Six Highland Road is offering families a unique opportunity to enjoy delicious lunches without straining their budgets. With each adult meal purchased, parents can treat their children to a kid's meal for just £1.

This special offer ensures that quality family time and lunches out are within reach for all, regardless of financial constraints.

Ella, who works at Six Highland Road, said: “We understand the impact that rising living costs have on our community