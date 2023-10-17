News you can trust since 1877
Six Highland Road in Southsea announced the launch of its 'Kids Eat for £1' initiative starting this weekend

A Southsea cafe has announced its initiative where kids can eat for £1 over the October half term.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
Six Highland Road, Southsea, has announced the launch of its new initiative designed to make family lunches more accessible this half term.

In light of the economic challenges facing our community, the cafe is offering a 'Kids Eat for £1' special, as a gesture of the team’s commitment to supporting local families during these trying times.Starting October 21, 2023, Six Highland Road is offering families a unique opportunity to enjoy delicious lunches without straining their budgets. With each adult meal purchased, parents can treat their children to a kid's meal for just £1.

This special offer ensures that quality family time and lunches out are within reach for all, regardless of financial constraints.

Six Highland Road has announced its 'Kids eat for £1' initiative for over the half term.
Ella, who works at Six Highland Road, said: “We understand the impact that rising living costs have on our community

"Our 'Kids Eat for £1' special is our way of giving back and making it easier for local families to dine out and enjoy quality time together. We're thrilled to be a part of their half term plans."

For more information about the eatery, click here.

