Sky have made a sequel to E.T. - and you can watch it here

CHRISTMAS is a time to spend surrounded by your family and loved ones.

This is no different for beloved Extra Terrestrial beings and stars of 1980s blockbusters.

So for 2019, Sky have managed to reunite E.T. with Elliott for their Christmas advert, which you can watch in the video embedded in this story.

It might be 37 years since the characters last said goodbye to each other and technology has changed a lot here on Earth in that time their friendship remains strong and is a touching reminder of how important reconnecting is at Christmas.

READ MORE: Watch as Excitable Edgar stars in the John Lewis Christmas Ad

Sky have said that they are honoured to be able to bring back these characters and hope that seeing the story of E.T. and Elliott’s family inspires families to spend more time together this Christmas.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO UK & Ireland, Sky said: ;It’s an honour to bring E.T. back to Earth in this new festive short story, helping us to celebrate the magic of family time at Christmas and Sky’s part in bringing our customers together at this special time of year.’

READ MORE: Which Christmas advert is your favourite from 2019?

Lance Acord, the director of the advert, added: ‘More than anything, the whole story is about family.’

What do you think of the advert? Let us know in the comments below.