Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The country club has been taken over by First Golf after months of uncertainty - and the news has been welcomed by members.

The general manager, Derek McNeill, said: "I am pleased to announce that Skylark Golf and Country Club is under new ownership having been acquired by First Golf Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As an experienced operator, we will be able to provide the same great service you have always received at Skylark and over the coming months, we will carefully assess the potential for improvements to enhance the member and visitor experience at the club.