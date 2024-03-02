Skylark Golf and Country Club in Whiteley announces new ownership after First Golf acquisition
The country club has been taken over by First Golf after months of uncertainty - and the news has been welcomed by members.
The general manager, Derek McNeill, said: "I am pleased to announce that Skylark Golf and Country Club is under new ownership having been acquired by First Golf Limited.
"As an experienced operator, we will be able to provide the same great service you have always received at Skylark and over the coming months, we will carefully assess the potential for improvements to enhance the member and visitor experience at the club.
"Importantly, I would like to thank you for your valid time and support during the months of uncertainty that preceded the change of ownership."