News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Skylark Golf and Country Club in Whiteley announces new ownership after First Golf acquisition

The general manager of Skylark Golf and Country Club has announced that it has been taken over by First Golf.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The country club has been taken over by First Golf after months of uncertainty - and the news has been welcomed by members.

The general manager, Derek McNeill, said: "I am pleased to announce that Skylark Golf and Country Club is under new ownership having been acquired by First Golf Limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As an experienced operator, we will be able to provide the same great service you have always received at Skylark and over the coming months, we will carefully assess the potential for improvements to enhance the member and visitor experience at the club.

"Importantly, I would like to thank you for your valid time and support during the months of uncertainty that preceded the change of ownership."

For more information about the change of ownership, click here.

Related topics:UncertaintyFarehamGolfHampshire