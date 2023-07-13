Skylark Golf & Country Club in Whiteley has made the announcement that it has appointed the administrators from Kroll Advisory and has added that it will continue to trade as normal while it searches for a new buyer. The venue offers golf, spa and dining facilities and is also a popular wedding venue.

In an official statement shared on its social media pages the club said: “The joint administrators intend to continue to trade the business as normal whilst a purchaser is sought. As such, members and guests will continue to enjoy the use of the clubhouse, gold course and facilities as usual.”

The statement added that the club would be contacting its members and customers directly. The News has contacted Kroll Advisory for a comment.