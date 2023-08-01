Smyths Toy Superstore in Fareham is closing this weekend with Clarks also closing too
A popular toy shop near Fareham is closing its doors this weekend – with another big retailer also leaving the town in a blow for the high street.
Smyths Toy Superstore in Southampton Road, Park Gate has announced to customers that it will be closing its store permanently on Sunday, August 6. Its nearest stores for Fareham customers will now be in Portsmouth and Hedge End.
It follows the news that Clarks shoe shop in Fareham Shopping Centre will also be closing on Saturday, August 5. The chain’s nearest shop will be in Whiteley.