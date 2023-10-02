Snows Motor Group takes top spot in Automotive Reputation Report for third year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2023 Automotive Reputation Report highlights the top public and private dealer groups in the United Kingdom. Their scores are based on feedback from thousands of consumers, a metric that has proved increasingly important for the automotive industry in recent years.

Measured on a scale of zero to 1,000, Reputation’s Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations across more than 70 industries.

The scores are calculated by taking into account multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment on review sites, business listing accuracy, and other indicators that reflect consumers’ experiences and opinions – both online and on site. Snows’ score of 818 secured its place at the top of the table.

Snows' Mini in Portsmouth

Stephen Snow, chairman and CEO of Snows Motor Group, said: ‘‘We couldn’t be more delighted that Snows Motor Group is the UK’s number one-ranked dealer group for the third year running – it’s an outstanding achievement.

‘‘Our company-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences has allowed us to achieve the highest consumer sentiment among dealerships across the UK. We’re pleased to see a continued steady increase of new and returning customers and this is no doubt a reflection of our focus on online reviews.’’

Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, said: ‘‘A car is one of the most significant purchases many consumers make, and a highly emotional one. People are willing to pay the higher prices we’re seeing today, but expect a premium experience – which means where they buy their car matters now more than ever. ‘‘With reviews of dealerships spiking and 84 per cent of consumers saying that reviews are a crucial factor in their purchasing decisions, dealerships can build trust and boost sales by listening to customer feedback and acting on it.

As well as coming top in the dealer group listings, Snows enjoyed success in the individual dealerships category, with Snows Mazda Portsmouth taking a very creditable second place.