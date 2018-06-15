Soap queen proud to open first retail store

Have your say

SOAP business starlet Samantha Worsey has spoken of her pride at opening her first retail store.

Samantha, founder of natural skincare business Southsea Bathing Hut, opened Southsea Bathing Hut Natural Skincare Apothecary, in Albert Road, earlier this month.

The inspirational businesswoman started the firm in 2015 and has seen it grow from small beginnings.

She said: ‘I started off making soap on my kitchen table and selling at local markets.

‘The range of products grew in response to customer feedback. I began to develop a full range of natural, vegan, cruelty-free skincare.

‘In early 2017 we moved production into a unit at Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, which the council runs. Just over a year later, we’re taking the next step and opening our own retail store.’

Southsea Bathing Hut has won a number of awards in recent years, including Independent Retailer of the Year at The News Retail and Leisure Awards and Retailer of the Year at The News Business Excellence Awards.

In March 2018, Samantha secured funding from investors Just Develop It, which has enabled her to open her store.

She said: ‘I’m so excited to be on Albert Road. It feels like a perfect home for us, surrounded by truly independent local businesses

‘Our brand is proudly local. But we won’t just be the only fully natural skincare store in Portsmouth – we’ll be the only one in a 30-mile radius.

‘So I hope, as word spreads, we can help to attract shoppers from further afield into our great city.’

The shop will stock the company’s full range and all Southsea Bathing Hut products will be made on the premises.