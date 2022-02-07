Pictured: Issy Dyson, Anna Niemczewska, Deborah Weatherell, Myfanwy Williams and Camilla Cooper (from left-right)

HR Dept Solent is celebrating five years in business and its continued growth in Portsmouth and Fareham following the success of its two-tier offering of human resources and recruitment.

Managing director Deborah Weatherell started the business from home on February 1, 2017. She moved to new offices and expanded her operation just 12 months later by acquiring her second and then third HR Dept license to widen her reach across to the Fareham and Portsmouth areas.

Recent client growth has allowed Deborah to re-invest in the company and expand the team from two to six people. Alongside Deborah, there are now two qualified HR Business Partners and three qualified HR Assistants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deborah said: ‘Our solid reputation is attracting larger businesses across the Solent region and with the addition of recruitment services – we have become a one-stop shop for local businesses.

‘Our comprehensive recruitment service makes sure you have the best candidates joining your team. This service can include everything from writing the job advert and job description to telephone screening and attending interviews. We also offer DISC and Myers Briggs profiling to ensure the right fit for your business – taking the time and effort out of growing your workforce.’

The recruitment service sits alongside their established HR service which focuses on making sure firms have the right staff and skill sets to achieve their business objectives.

During the pandemic, the HR Dept has been supporting businesses through its Coronavirus Hub, which provides free advice for businesses on topics such as COVID isolation, working from home and mandatory vaccinations.

Deborah said: ‘I enjoy solving and preventing people's problems. There are so many businesses struggling with issues that can be resolved with the right support. The HR Dept will always keep you legal and up-to-date, and we add value by being local and responding quickly.’

The HR Dept Solent covers the dynamic commercial areas of Southampton, Romsey, Portsmouth, Whiteley, Fareham, Segensworth, Eastleigh, Chandlers Ford and the Waterside area of the New Forest.

The HR Dept offers a free one-hour HR health check. To get in contact and find out more email [email protected] or call 0345 200 0031.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron