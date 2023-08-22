Solent LEP teams up with Tech Solent to boost technology skills in the region's businesses

Solent LEP Board Chair Rachael Randall with Emma Stevens from TechSolent.

The new partnership will enhance engagement with the region’s tech community and support businesses to make the transition in embedding the emerging digital and technical skills which are now essential for business success.

The Chair of the Solent LEP Board, Rachael Randall said: “This partnership is a proactive and exciting move which will enable the Solent region’s technology sector to flourish in the future, as well as helping all businesses make the most of technology in order to thrive.

“We aim to increase capability and widen inclusion for our tech businesses to allow them to grow. We plan to tackle the digital skills gap to boost pay, offer more opportunities, and help small businesses to digitise and thrive in this fast-developing sector.”

The TechSolent and LEP initiative aims to embed technical competencies in business and to make it easier for businesses to find the support that they need to develop their technological capability. Together TechSolent and the LEP’s Growth Hub services will work to encourage and develop an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit among the Solent's business community.

Emma Stevens from TechSolent said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Solent LEP to work collaboratively to promote and foster greater tech entrepreneurship, innovation, skills, business growth, and to provide support in the development of a vibrant tech eco-system for the Solent region.

“TechSolent connects, develops, and promotes tech communities in the region by building a network to address challenges, educate the community about tech initiatives and contribute towards the economic development of the Solent.

“We run networking and education events for tech businesses, academic institutions and local government to support skills development. Our partnership with the Solent LEP will allow us to work with them on events such as Immersive Days, Hackathons, the Digital Skills Partnership and Skills Bootcamps.”