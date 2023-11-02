Soothills Bakery in Portchester announces week-long closure
Soothills Bakery opened up in Portchester a few weeks ago and they have proved a popular addition to the high street with customers queuing out the door on a daily basis.
Since opening its third site, the team has realised that adjustments need to be made to the layout.
On Soothills Facebook it said: “Since opening the shop at Portchester, we have realised that we need to carry out alterations to the layout of the bakery equipment to enable us to operate as safely and efficiently as possible.
“To achieve this, it is with regret that we will have to close the Portchester bakery for one week to enable us to carry out the necessary work.
“Therefore the bakery will be closed from Monday 6th November and will re-open at 8.30am on Monday 13th November.