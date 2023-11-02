News you can trust since 1877
Soothills Bakery in Portchester announces week-long closure

A popular bakery, which recently opened in Portchester, has announced a week-long closure.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:28 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:28 GMT
Soothills Bakery opened up in Portchester a few weeks ago and they have proved a popular addition to the high street with customers queuing out the door on a daily basis.

Since opening its third site, the team has realised that adjustments need to be made to the layout.

On Soothills Facebook it said: “Since opening the shop at Portchester, we have realised that we need to carry out alterations to the layout of the bakery equipment to enable us to operate as safely and efficiently as possible.

Soothills Bakery opened in West Street, Portchester, on Monday, October 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (161023-9853)Soothills Bakery opened in West Street, Portchester, on Monday, October 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (161023-9853)
Soothills Bakery opened in West Street, Portchester, on Monday, October 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (161023-9853)

“To achieve this, it is with regret that we will have to close the Portchester bakery for one week to enable us to carry out the necessary work.

“Therefore the bakery will be closed from Monday 6th November and will re-open at 8.30am on Monday 13th November.

“Our other shops at Fareham and Locks Heath will be open as usual.”

