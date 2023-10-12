Soothills Bakery opening new shop in Portchester Shopping Centre next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bakery made the announcement that it will be opening its new store on Facebook and the post has had a lot of positive reactions from the local community.
The Facebook post said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be opening a new shop in Portchester Shopping Centre on Monday 16th October at 8.30 am.
“We will be selling fresh bread, cakes, savouries and filled rolls.
“We can’t wait to see you.”
The bakery offers a number of traditional pastries including the vanilla slice, jam danish, cream horn, apple turnover and much more as well as a range of bread.