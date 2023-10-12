News you can trust since 1877
Soothills Bakery opening new shop in Portchester Shopping Centre next week

A new bakery has announced that it will be opening in Portchester shopping centre next week causing a lot of excitement from locals.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Soothills Bakery is opening its second bakery in Portchester on Monday (October 16) at 8:30am.

The bakery made the announcement that it will be opening its new store on Facebook and the post has had a lot of positive reactions from the local community.

The Facebook post said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be opening a new shop in Portchester Shopping Centre on Monday 16th October at 8.30 am.

Soothills is opening a new bakery in Portchester. Pictured: Soothills shop in FarehamSoothills is opening a new bakery in Portchester. Pictured: Soothills shop in Fareham
“We will be selling fresh bread, cakes, savouries and filled rolls.

“We can’t wait to see you.”

The bakery offers a number of traditional pastries including the vanilla slice, jam danish, cream horn, apple turnover and much more as well as a range of bread.

For more information about what the bakery offers, click here.

