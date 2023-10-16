Soothills Bakery will open today in Portchester Shopping centre
A new bakery has announced that it will be opening in Portchester shopping centre this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Oct 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
Soothills Bakery is opening its third bakery in Portchester today (October 16) at 8:30am.
The bakery made the announcement that it will be opening its new store on Facebook and the post has had a lot of positive reactions from the local community.
The Facebook post said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be opening a new shop in Portchester Shopping Centre on Monday 16th October at 8.30 am.
“We will be selling fresh bread, cakes, savouries and filled rolls."