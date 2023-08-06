News you can trust since 1877
Sophie's Legacy amongst latest charities that will benefit from Whiteley’s annual Giving Box

Whiteley has revealed the three charities that will be supported by its annual Giving Box.
By Simon Carter
Published 6th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST- 2 min read
Sophie FairallSophie Fairall
Sophie Fairall

Autism Hampshire, Sophie’s Legacy and RSPCA Solent Branch will benefit from the box, launched in December 2020 as a way to support charities through donations made throughout the year.

Donations can be easily made by using contactless payment to donate £1, £3, or £5, with all funds raised donated directly to the charity partners.

Autism Hampshire delivers high quality services that meet the diverse needs of autistic people. The charity provides a range of services including autism-focused training, domiciliary care, supported living services and mentoring, as well as having an information and guidance team.

Sophie's Legacy was established in honour of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall, who passed away from cancer.

Sophie's vision included enhancing hospital food for children, training healthcare professionals in childhood cancer, providing nourishment for parents staying with their child, boosting funding for childhood cancer research, and having a full-time play specialist in hospitals seven days a week.

The RSPCA Solent Branch provides care to animals that have been abandoned, rejected or mistreated across Hampshire.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “Thanks to our generous local community, our Giving Boxes have been able to support six charities to date in their essential work throughout the local area.

"We're thrilled to continue this support in 2023 for the RSPCA Solent Branch, Autism Hampshire and Sophie’s Legacy.

“We're continually impressed by the generosity of our patrons and would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support. “Their contributions will play a critical role in enabling these organisations to carry on their exceptional efforts to assist those in need.”

Whiteley has also offered free advertising space in the centre to help support their cause.

