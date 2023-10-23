News you can trust since 1877
Sous Chef from 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to appear on MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC One tonight

A sous chef from a Michelin-listed restaurant in Emsworth will appear on MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC One tonight.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Dara Ryan, 24, is part of the team at 36 On The Quay, Emsworth, and he is set to showcase his skills as a sous chef on BBC One tonight at 9pm as he competes in MasterChef: The Professionals.

The chef, who is originally from Limerick, moved to Hampshire at the age of 16 in order to start up his career in the food industry and he has since had positions at The Wykeham Arms in Winchester and Queen’s Hotel in Portsmouth.

He now works at the Emsworth restaurant which is Michelin-listed and has 3 AA Rosettes.

36 On The Quay's Sous Chef is taking part in Master Chef: The Professionals which will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm. Pictured is: (l-r) Dara Ryan, sous chef, Karolina Sobierajska, restaurant manager and owners Martyna and Gary Pearce. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9183)36 On The Quay's Sous Chef is taking part in Master Chef: The Professionals which will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm. Pictured is: (l-r) Dara Ryan, sous chef, Karolina Sobierajska, restaurant manager and owners Martyna and Gary Pearce. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9183)
When speaking to the BBC, he said: “When I was a kid I wanted to work as a mechanical engineer in the army, but after I got my first job in a kitchen after finishing school I knew cheffing was for me. My dad was a chef for over 50 years and he’s just retired. My mum was a waitress and my brother and sister work as managers in hotels. Cooking is in my blood. I was silly to think I’d do anything else other than cooking to be honest.

"I want to be a role model for young people and show that you can come from nothing and build up to something great. I’d love to use the competition as a stepping stone for my own restaurant one day.”

For more information about 36 On The Quay, click here.

