The chef, who is originally from Limerick, moved to Hampshire at the age of 16 in order to start up his career in the food industry and he has since had positions at The Wykeham Arms in Winchester and Queen’s Hotel in Portsmouth.

36 On The Quay's Sous Chef is taking part in Master Chef: The Professionals which will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm. Pictured is: (l-r) Dara Ryan, sous chef, Karolina Sobierajska, restaurant manager and owners Martyna and Gary Pearce. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9183)

When speaking to the BBC, he said: “When I was a kid I wanted to work as a mechanical engineer in the army, but after I got my first job in a kitchen after finishing school I knew cheffing was for me. My dad was a chef for over 50 years and he’s just retired. My mum was a waitress and my brother and sister work as managers in hotels. Cooking is in my blood. I was silly to think I’d do anything else other than cooking to be honest.