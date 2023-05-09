Medical workers from trade union Unite began striking last week as part of an escalating pay dispute which saw 52 per cent of NHS members reject the government’s proposed five per cent pay rise. The union’s general secretary has called the government’s treatment of NHS workers ‘a joke’ following the Covid-19 pandemic and workers walked out again today (May 9).

Emergency care assistant David Neil – who has worked at Portsmouth Ambulance Station for 20 years - said that while low pay has been an issue throughout his career, the situation is now worse than ever.

Pictured is: Daniel Bell, apprentice student paramedic. Picture: Sarah Standing

David said: ‘A lot of the newcomers that come in don’t really understand the reason why we’re striking, but those of us who have been here 20 years know that throughout the whole of our career we have only ever been given between one and two per cent pay rise. This year, we haven’t received one - all we’ve received is a bonus - and all we’re getting next year is a five per cent pay rise. It’s still below inflation rate. I’ve just had enough of the government pushing the NHS around and flogging us to death without doing anything about it.’

South Central Ambulance Service student paramedic - and equalities officer for his Unite branch - Daniel Bell said: ‘We are a democratic union so we’re acting on the vote of the members. The vote was overwhelmingly for strike action. The members aren’t happy with the pay deal, which is why we’re here today.

‘I’m in a fortunate position where it’s not having as big of an impact on me personally, but I know of many colleagues who are relying on foodbanks. I know of many colleagues who are struggling paycheque to paycheque and that five per cent simply isn’t going to make a dent. We’ve got a shortfall of staffing across the NHS, not just the ambulance sector. Some people are striking because of family, some because of patient safety, and for others it’s for the love of the NHS.’

Daniel added that as well as today’s Eastern Road picket line, local Unite demonstrations were well attended last week – including members from other sectors. He said he plans to strike for ‘as long as it takes’ for the government to accept the union’s pay demands.

Pictured is: Nicola Montague, paramedic. Picture: Sarah Standing

He said: ‘Last week, for our first picket line, we had overwhelming support by the locals - lot’s of beeping. There’s been the odd rebuttal from some of the locals but it’s been overwhelmingly positive. It’s central government. It’s not the trusts, it’s not local employers, it is central government who are making these decisions.’

Daniel acknowledged that those striking were ‘a very small number’ from the service but that those who are able to will participate.