Jack Rose took a leap of faith and quit his job as a porter manager to set up his bagel company.

The 32-year-old had been dreaming of branching out in the world of bagels in 2018 on a trip to New Jersey where he fell in love with the culture of buying a freshly made bagel in the morning.

The Bagel Man doing what he does best.

Jack said: ‘I’m currently preparing for a very busy festive season so currently in the kitchen thinking up some exciting yuletide flavours and fillings.

‘Working with good people within the community has been a massive highlight for me. There are some amazing local businesses that are happy to collaborate with other small independents which has helped me to broaden my audience.’

Jack is self taught and spent hours learning how to make the dough and knead it properly to get the best results, and his hard work has paid off as he has been noticed by many established Portsmouth companies including Croxtons, Hideout Coffee and Grate.

The South Coast Bagel company has also made a name for itself on the market scene and now has two monthly slots at the Love Southsea market .

The bagel man also won an award at the Southsea Folk Awards, where he was recognised for his business achievements over the last year and a half.

Jack added: ‘The long-term goal is to have a little boutique chain of South Coast Bagel Company delis – but one bagel at a time.’

