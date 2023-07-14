The Southern Co-op's freedom of the City of Portmouth is presented by Lord Mayor Cllr Tom Coles and Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles to CEO Tom Smith, right, and colleauges Tony Scott, second right, Ollie Levens, second left, and Holly Branble, left, at the Highlands Road store, Southsea. Picture: Steve Reid Blitz Photography

Southern Co-op received the honours from Portsmouth City Council in recognition of the work undertaken to support communities during the pandemic.

A total of 15 Freedom plaques were handmade in the Hotwalls Studios and given to groups and organisations in Portsmouth.

Southern Co-op, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, was proud to accept the honour on behalf of funeral and retail workers.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Tom Coles, said: ‘The council has expressed its gratitude and appreciation for work done to support residents during the pandemic, by awarding the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth to all critical workers and volunteers involved.

‘Southern Co-op did a wonderful job, and in its 150th year it's fitting that it has this honour on behalf of all of its staff, and on behalf of all retail and funeral care workers across the city.’

Although a purely ‘symbolic' gesture, Freedom of the City reportedly allows you to march your sheep through Guildhall Square and march through the city with bayonets fixed and colours flying.

Also, if you are going to be executed, you can choose to be hung by a red silk noose.

Offered to individuals to celebrate a significant achievement, before the pandemic only 33 people had been bestowed the accolade since 1895, with prime minister Winston Churchill and Princess Diana among its recipients.

The plaque and certificate was presented to Southern Co-op outside its retail store in Highland Road by Cllr Coles.

Chief Executive for Southern Co-op, Mark Smith, said: ‘We are deeply honoured to accept the Freedom of the City certificate and plaque on behalf of all the dedicated funeral and retail workers across the city.

‘This recognition from Portsmouth City Council is a testament to the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our colleagues in supporting our communities throughout the pandemic.

‘As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, this honour holds a special significance. We are proud to stand together with our colleagues and express our heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Mayor and Portsmouth City Council for this remarkable recognition.’

The original resolution from a meeting of the full council read: ‘The City Council wishes to record its gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful work done by critical workers and volunteers in many different roles to support residents of Portsmouth during the COVID 19 pandemic.

‘The support given has been phenomenal and the City Council wishes to recognise the dedication, self-sacrifice, skill and hard work shown by so many, by awarding the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth to all critical workers and volunteers who have supported residents of Portsmouth during the pandemic.’

