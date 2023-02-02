Southern Water announces price hike for Portsmouth and Hampshire customers of more than 9 per cent this year
WATER bills across the south coast are set to rise in the latest blow to people hit by the cost of living crisis.
Southern Water has announced that dual-service customers will see their bills increase by 9.4 per cent this year. An average annual bill for water and waste services will go from £401 to £439.
The increase is higher than the national average with industry membership body Water UK forecasting a 7.5 per cent rise in water and sewerage charges in England and Wales beginning in April.
Southern Water chief customer officer Katy Taylor said: ‘We are aware that the UK’s cost-of-living crisis is a worry for many of our customers, and this is why plans to increase tariffs are never taken lightly.
‘The rise this year reflects the growing economic pressures of chemical, energy and wage inflation.
‘We are channelling more money than ever before into supporting customers in need – particularly those who may struggle to pay their bills. £98m will boost the support package we already offer customers including payment holidays, special tariffs, debt write-offs, bill reductions and grants for household items.
‘If you know anyone who is finding it hard to pay their bills, please encourage them to get in touch with us as we can help.’
The service provider - which operates in Portsmouth and surrounding areas - has said the price hike follows inflation and that the average bill will still be lower than four years ago ‘in real terms.’
Water service charges will increase by nine per cent and waste by 9.7 per cent.
Southern Water claims the change will help ensure their services will meet standards which their customers and the environment deserve. The company is currently investing £350m in its Hampshire water supply network in an effort to tackle water shortages with its Water For Life programme.
A statement from Water UK – which represents the entire UK water industry – said: ‘Average yearly water and sewerage bills in England and Wales are forecast to rise by £31 (7.5 per cent) to £448 in the forthcoming year, below inflation (November CPIH inflation, which regulators set as the benchmark, was 9.3 per cent). Water bills remain lower, in real terms, than they were a decade ago.’