Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) said the more than 20 million people served by Thames Water and Southern Water were being “let down” by the two firms’ “failure to understand and deal with the causes of high levels of complaints from their customers”. CCW, which covers England and Wales, said the industry’s overall performance was skewed by the number of complaints made by households to Thames Water and Southern Water.

Complaints received by Southern Water were almost three times higher than the overall average for water and sewerage companies, while Thames Water’s were just over one-and-a-half times higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water was the most complained-about company, with the rate of complaints per 10,000 connections almost twice as high as Thames Water, while it was rated worse than average for how these were handled. Among the smaller water-only companies, South East Water scored poorly for both the number of complaints it received and how these were handled, and Cambridge Water generated three times as many complaints to CCW than last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water was the most complained about water company in England and Wales

Among the best performers were Wessex Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Bristol Water and Portsmouth Water.

Overall, households made 232,817 complaints to water companies in England and Wales during 2022/23, with problems relating to billing and charges accounting for almost half (47 per cent) of them. Issues with water services made up 30 per cent of complaints, with these rising significantly during the summer drought of 2022, when six suppliers introduced hosepipe restrictions. Some 22 per cent of complaints were about wastewater services, falling as a proportion due to fewer instances of extreme wet weather and flooding incidents during the winter months. CCW said it had seen a 29 per cent rise in complaints brought to it after water firms had been unable to resolve them during the first quarter of 2023/24 compared with the previous quarter.

CCW chief executive Dr Mike Keil said: “Trust in the water sector has never been more fragile and the task of rebuilding it is made all the more challenging when companies perform as poorly as Thames Water and Southern Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re especially concerned that these two companies have not performed well across all the main causes for people to complain and that Thames, in particular, is compounding customers’ frustrations with delays and a failure to resolve many issues first time.

“Customers have a right to expect better from such an essential utility provider where switching supplier is not an option.”

Meanwhile, Katy Taylor, chief customer officer at Southern Water, said: “We recognise that we need to do better at serving our customers and fixing their problems.

“We are investing in video diagnostics, upskilling our customer service agents and keeping our customers regularly informed when issues take longer to fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are seeing early signs of improvement in the quality and speed we deal with their queries, we know we still have a lot of work to do and are committed to significant improvements.”