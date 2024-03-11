The agreement will aim to help the Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force to further expand its work in rolling out nature-based and engineering solutions so that sewers are no longer overloaded by surface and groundwater, leading to storm overflows. The multi-million pound investment will be spent between now and spring of 2025 and it will go towards an expansion of optimisation activity as well a real-time digital wastewater catchment control. The money will also go towards an additional surface water pathfinder catchment, an additional programme of ground water infiltration reduction of both customer\private and public sewers and an accelerated construction programme for wetland(s) benefiting Chichester Harbour.