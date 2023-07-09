News you can trust since 1877
Southern Water’s foodbank collection campaign is back for a second year - how you can donate

Southern Water’s foodbank collection campaign is back for a second year – with the aim of reaching even more families in need.
By Simon Carter
Published 9th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read
Last year, customers helped gather an incredible 4.6 tonnes of tins, including almost a tonne donated by Southern Water employees, ranging from vegetables to soup, puddings to fruit, and fish to meat.

Southern Water’s Board further supported 2022’s donations by awarding an extra £12,000 so local foodbanks could continue supporting their incredible work.

The 2023 campaign, which will run until August 11, is in partnership with a variety of local community radio stations as well as logistics and foodbank partner charity UKHarvest.

UKHarvest will help share the donations with more than 50 foodbanks, homelessness charities and refuges across Hampshire, Sussex and Kent.

Scores of donation points, in branded crates, have been set up in supermarkets, libraries and community centres. Community groups can even create their own donation points thanks to special free supporter packs.

Alex Willumsen, Southern Water’s Community Partnerships and Programmes Lead, said: ‘The support our customers and communities gave this campaign last year when we ran it for the first time was amazing – and we are so excited to push even harder this year to go further and support more families.

‘We recognise that many of our customers are struggling in the current cost of living crisis, and we are keen to work with our communities and partners to support our region’s foodbanks – particularly as families near this summer’s school holidays.

‘It is such an easy campaign to support – by contributing as much as you feel able to, collectively we can make a huge difference.’

Sarah Morison, Partnerships lead at UKHarvest, added: ‘We support those in food insecurity and this campaign is a great way of getting everyone in the community involved.’

In Portsmouth, tins can be donated at Morrisons’ Anchorage Park store, and also at the libraries in Havant, Portchester, Hayling Island and Bridgemary.

Community groups wishing to set up their own donation point can email [email protected]

