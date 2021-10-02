Staff at the Akash

The family-run Akash restaurant, in Albert Road in Southsea, has been shortlisted for the 10th English Curry Awards, a campaign established to recognise the finest curry-makers and cuisine England has to offer.

The restaurant, which opened in 1978, will compete against scores of others from across the country.

Faz and Jafor Ahmed, the restaurant owners, are eagerly awaiting the final ceremony where the winners will be revealed, scheduled to take place in Birmingham on October 18.

While they wait, the restaurant will also be celebrating National Curry Week, which runs annually from the first Monday of every October.

Rarely acknowledged in Portsmouth, Faz said the venue’s decision to celebrate this year’s activities is testament to the local community, responsible for them being shortlisted for the awards. To thank their customers for helping spur the nomination, they will be giving each attendee a free pint of Cobra beer on Tuesday, October 5.

Faz said: ‘It’s a double celebration! Not just one of curry, but also of our customers and the people of Portsmouth. It’s our way of thanking them for their continued support.

‘It’s a shame National Curry Week is not as widely celebrated as it should be. We think every curry house should be involved to further boost the celebration.’

The event will be held in partnership with Cobra beer. Customers will need to purchase a main meal to receive their free beverage.

On being able to celebrate not one but two in-person events this October, Faz said: ‘It’s been so long since we’ve been able to celebrate almost anything because of Covid-19. Now we get to celebrate two things! It’s going to be great to continue to represent the city where possible and try to be an example of an industry leader.’

The Akash has often attracted attention for a whole range of stories, everything from entertaining celebrities, to charity events, to donating food to good causes, television appearances and even flying its curry hundreds of miles to ex-pats in France.