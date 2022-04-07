Carter & Co, located on Great Southsea Street, will provide a unique dining experience branded the ‘first alternative afternoon tea’ in Southsea.

Ditching the scones and finger sandwiches, traditional afternoon tea treats will be swapped out with halloumi fritters, crispy buttermilk chicken and succulent lamb kofta for a special afternoon on Saturday, April 16.

After discovering a boom in themed afternoon teas in London, staff were eager to spin their own take on the popular trend.

The news comes after the premises opened up seven new boutique hotel rooms based on a nautical theme two weeks ago after previously serving as just a restaurant when it opened in May 2021.

The one-off pop-up event will include two menus, with one catering to vegans.

With three tiers, the top tier will include a trio of desserts, a middle tier with grilled banana sandwiches and antipasti dishes and a bottom tier consisting of lamb koftas and crispy buttermilk chicken. The vegan menu includes buttermilk jackfruit and tempura cauliflower.

Father and son, Steve Kingsley and Tom Kingsley Cannell took over the grade II listed building in December 2020, alongside Michael Forfar.

General manager, Abbie Robinson, said: ‘We're doing an alternative afternoon tea. It's similar to what we've seen in London.

‘It's a three tier savoury afternoon tea with a mixture of small plates and nibbles rather than the traditional scones and sandwiches. We're going to be serving it with a trio of artisan cocktails as an option as well.

‘It gives something different to Portsmouth. We wanted to do something that was innovative and fun and bring summer a little bit earlier if we can.

‘We're hoping for a really summer vibe. We're hoping to have our courtyard open and get it outside if the weather permits.’

If their first afternoon tea is successful, Abbie plans to launch more events like it in the future.