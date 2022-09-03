Southsea nail bar reveals its hot-pink look inside after grand opening

The nail technician made the brave decision to open up the business after she found her passion within the nail industry and has not looked back since.

The 23-year-old used a large sum of her savings, which were ready to go towards a mortgage, to get her new business up and running.

Mae and her partner are both self employed meaning they have to wait three years before being accepted for a mortgage, so she decided to strike while the iron was hot and use her savings.

The business is expected to have paid back the money by next year, which will enable the technician to buy her dream home as well as have her business.

