Family-run enterprise and Southsea restaurant, The Briny, is thrilled to be recognised for its accomplishments in the hospitality industry after being awarded an AA rosette for culinary excellence.

The establishment is one of just two restaurants in Portsmouth who have received the accolade.

The rosette is presented in the form of a china plate and is awarded following an assessment involving a mystery diner who judges the restaurant based on their delivery of a three-course meal.

Head chef Cameron Bradshaw and Katie Chapman, general manager with the AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence. Picture: Lucy Branson

Lucy Branson, who owns the Briny along with her husband Bill Branson, said: ‘It’s quite an accolade and a real career milestone for us, we never thought we’d be lucky enough to receive it.

‘We’re really enjoying having a positive start, off the back of the pandemic which was tough on the hospitality industry.’

The achievement comes after Lucy and her team at the Coastal Kitchen Family won Employer of the Year Award at the Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards 2022.

She thanks her ‘formidable team,’ namely Katie Chapman, general manager, and head chef Cameron Bradshaw, who between them ensure the smooth running and high standards of both the service and the food at the establishment.

‘Cameron is delighted, he was physically shaking as he held the plate this morning,’ added Lucy.

Having followed in her parents footsteps who opened their first restaurant, Rosie’s Vineyard where Lucy and Bill met, back in 1983, the couple returned to their seaside roots in 2010 as they took over the running of Tenth Hole Tearooms.

‘Serving up excellent food and drink with a casual beachfront vibe is our passion,’ Lucy said.

In 2017, Lucy and her husband Bill, from Southsea, bought Rocksby’s Fish and Chips on Clarence Esplanade which, after a major renovation in 2019, became The Briny.

Along with brother-in-law Steve Martin who runs Abarbistro in Old Portsmouth, Lucy and Bill now own four other restaurants including The Canteen at the Hotwalls and Camber Wines, Southsea.