Marmion House, which is situated on the corner of Marmion Road and Victoria Road South, opened for business in 2019 after taking over the premises of a long-running furniture shop.

After three years, it has now applied to extend the hours it can serve alcohol and play music to midnight every day.

They also requested to be able to sell alcoholic drinks for customers to take away and to be allowed to play live music.

Currently, the establishment can serve alcohol between 12pm to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12pm to 9.30pm on Sunday.

The council agreed to extend the licensing hours to 10pm to 10.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

However, Helen Fage, who lives in a flat very close to Marmion House has expressed her deep concerns about the extended hours.

She said: ‘Any licence extension is just going to cause additional disturbance to what is a residential area.

‘There would be noise until midnight Friday and Saturday nights if the licence was increased to 11pm, and Sunday night we'd be disturbed until 11.30pm.

‘Functions and Live music would also not be appropriate for this area either and will have a negative impact on my right to a peaceful existence.’

Marmion House say they 'have insulated correctly to insure minimal disturbance'.

Dan Bowers, who works in Victoriana Furniture Warehouse, three shops down from the restaurant, said: ‘I have never known any complaints about the place. Whenever I have been here, I haven't heard any noise. It has always seemed very quiet and civilised.’

The council has now said that it will delay the extension of the licensing hours while they consider the objection and then come to a decision.