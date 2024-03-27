Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paula's Past and Present, at 17A Fawcett Road, Southsea, will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 30, after business owner Paula Stacey's landlord has decided to retire and pass on the property to a relative. According to Paula, the shop is set to become a barbershop.

Paula's Past and Present will shut at the end of this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula, 60, was told she could keep trading until the end of June but decide to close sooner and return to an online business model, which is how she traded prior to opening the shop. Speaking to The News, she said that she would have liked to carry on the venture, but conceeded that business had been quite in the area and added: "All these sorts of shops are struggling."

Read More Southsea businesses object to plans to block junction in low-traffic neighbourhood scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking on the bright side, Paula said: "I suppose I have got more freedom with my time now, and I've got new little grandchildren so I can see them more."

The business, which sells secondhand furniture and ornaments, will run online after the closure - and the shop is currently clearing its remaining stock with a closing down sale.