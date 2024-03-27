Southsea secondhand furniture shop Paula's Past and Present to shut as business given notice by landlord
Paula's Past and Present, at 17A Fawcett Road, Southsea, will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 30, after business owner Paula Stacey's landlord has decided to retire and pass on the property to a relative. According to Paula, the shop is set to become a barbershop.
Paula, 60, was told she could keep trading until the end of June but decide to close sooner and return to an online business model, which is how she traded prior to opening the shop. Speaking to The News, she said that she would have liked to carry on the venture, but conceeded that business had been quite in the area and added: "All these sorts of shops are struggling."
Looking on the bright side, Paula said: "I suppose I have got more freedom with my time now, and I've got new little grandchildren so I can see them more."
The business, which sells secondhand furniture and ornaments, will run online after the closure - and the shop is currently clearing its remaining stock with a closing down sale.
Local people have brought Paula cards and flowers since hearing of the closure, and she said she would like to thank her loyal customers for their support over the years.
