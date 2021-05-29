Alex Cave and Lewis Darvill have combined their businesses – Nothing Venture Vinyls and Joy Fantastic prints – to open a store in 37 Highland Road.

The pair have spent the last three months turning the retail unit – which had housed furniture and removal firm Kelly’s Furnishing – into the record and print space.

Now the shop is open and stocked with records ranging from 90s house to 70s funk, while limited edition prints include works from Keith Haring and David Shrigley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: Louis Darvill and Alex Cave. Picture: Keith Woodland

Alex, 38, said: ‘I’m primarily onto electronic dance music. Other record shops stock a lot of indie from the 60s and beyond. I’m more about the 90s, and I don’t think there’s any shops around here that combine print and records.’

Lewis, 42, added: ‘I’m a collector at heart, but I am aim to offer a broad range. I have a Keith Haring print from a limited run of a 1,000 copies created in 1983 – I got that from a collector in Japan. We have a David Shrigley print for £2,500. And we have prints from £20.’

Alex has the same business ethos, saying: ‘I have stuff ranging from a couple of pounds to £75. There’s stuff for everyone.’

Alex Cave, the founder of Nothing Ventured Vinyl. Picture: Keith Woodland

Lewis had been selling prints from his loft in Milton since November, while Alex has moved his records business across Southsea for several years, with Nothing Ventured Vinyl previously hosted by coffee shop Hunter Gatherer and skate board shop Bored of Southsea.

The North End resident said: ‘In previous shops we have been doing live streams with DJs and we want to bring that back.

‘We also want this to be a community space – we may have some sort of community evenings, offering screen printing.’

Settling in to businesses new home, he added: ‘This has been a complete dream – standing behind my own counter selling records. Since I was in my early 20s, this is what I have wanted to do.

‘It feels like a long time coming.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron