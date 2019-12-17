Southsea sisters take the city's beauty world by storm after opening second salon in Cosham

TWO sisters are taking the beauty world by storm after opening a second salon in the city.

Madison and Beau Hyatt, who co-own Pretty B*tch Salon, which was originally just based in Fratton have just expanded the business with the opening of a second store in Cosham.

Beau Hyatt and Madison Hyatt, owners of Pretty B*tch Salon in Fratton and Cosham

The two started out with a salon in Southsea’s Osborne Road in 2009, before moving into a bigger space on Fratton Road to be more central and closer to the train station for clients who come from further afield.

Now, 10 years after launching, they have around 15 staff, who offer all types of beauty treatments, including hair extensions, traditional hairdressing, makeup and nails.

The new salon, which is kitted out with completely pink decor, will also accommodate for a beautician to come in and offer beauty treatments such as facials and aesthetics.

READ MORE: Top Portsmouth hairdresser named as best in the region

Beau Hyatt and Madison Hyatt, owners of Pretty B*tch Salon in Fratton and Cosham

Beau, 27, said: ‘The aim is to get everything done under one roof.

‘We try to bring in the latest trends and that’s why we’re going to start offering beauty treatments.’

The pair take their inspiration from beauty gurus in bigger cities such as London, bringing new trends to the south at more affordable prices.

They have worked with major brands such as clothing brand Jaded London and Hair Dazzle.

Earlier this year, the team ran a competition through Instagram to take a pair of winners on a trip to Ibiza, being fully styled by them for a weekend.

They said that Instagram has played a massive part in building the business up.

READ MORE: Southsea sustainable fashion brand wins an award for its matching mother and daughter collection

Madison said: ‘Instagram didn’t exist when we first started. I can remember starting a Facebook up and we had 100 likes and I thought we were quite lucky. It just got bigger and bigger. Now we have 11,000 likes on Facebook and 10,600 followers on Instagram.’

They welcome in people of all ages and have kept a loyal client base since opening.

They are also offering NHS discount and discounts for people who work in the area at the Cosham salon.