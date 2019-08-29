Southsea to host French market for the first time this week

Picture: Portsmouth City Council
Picture: Portsmouth City Council
A market with traders from France will be visiting Southsea for the first time this Friday.

Traders from Normandy, will be selling a wide range of authentic French produce, including a large variety of cheeses, cooked meats, breads, pastries and crepes.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development, said: ‘Following the recent success of Southsea Food Festival, we are delighted to bring an authentic French market to Palmerston Road this Friday.  We hope many people will take the chance to pick up unique gifts.’

France at Home will be visiting Palmerston Road, Southsea on from 9am to 5pm.   

