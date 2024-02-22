Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doner Depot, located in Albert Road, officially opened its doors on February 21 following its grand opening - and to make things even better, an opening discount is up and running. The owner, Shamsul Alam, has thrust the doors of his new venue open and is offering 50 free meals for the first two days, and 50 per cent off of all purchases once the free meals have gone.

Shamsul said: "At Doner Depot, we pride ourselves on serving delicious and authentic cuisine, crafted with the finest ingredients and flavours.

Owner Shamsul Alam (in blue jacket) with customers and staff at the opening of Doner Depot, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse

"This grand opening special is our way of expressing gratitude to the community for their support and welcoming everyone to experience the taste of Doner Depot.

"We make everything freshly made here, we make the bread, we marinate the meat - everything here, even the sauce. Please do try our food."