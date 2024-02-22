News you can trust since 1877
Southsea welcomes Doner Depot following its grand opening

From smashed burgers to doner kebabs, the owner of Doner Depot is excited to make his mark in the city.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
Doner Depot, located in Albert Road, officially opened its doors on February 21 following its grand opening - and to make things even better, an opening discount is up and running. The owner, Shamsul Alam, has thrust the doors of his new venue open and is offering 50 free meals for the first two days, and 50 per cent off of all purchases once the free meals have gone.

Shamsul said: "At Doner Depot, we pride ourselves on serving delicious and authentic cuisine, crafted with the finest ingredients and flavours. 

Owner Shamsul Alam (in blue jacket) with customers and staff at the opening of Doner Depot, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse Owner Shamsul Alam (in blue jacket) with customers and staff at the opening of Doner Depot, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse
"This grand opening special is our way of expressing gratitude to the community for their support and welcoming everyone to experience the taste of Doner Depot.

"We make everything freshly made here, we make the bread, we marinate the meat - everything here, even the sauce. Please do try our food."

The new venue offers a range of food including smashed burgers, chicken doner, beef doner and Greek doner as well as a range of wraps and Doner Depot boxes which all come with chips.

For more information about the new venue, click here.

